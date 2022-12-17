A lot has been happening in the south film industry over the Varasudu film, especially after the Dil Raju controversy. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and is directed by Vamsi Paidipally.

In a recent interview that producer Dil Raju has given, he spoke about casting Thalapathy Vijay in the film and opened up that before reaching out to the Tamil actor, he approached two Telugu actors who rejected the film.

Dil Raju, in the interview he gave to N TV, said he took the script initially to Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan Tej but both the actors could not provide dates for the film.

Mahesh Babu has already done Maharshi with Vamsi Paidipally. Though his rapport with the hero has been going well, he could not make Mahesh say yes to the script because he was already committed to a few projects.

“We narrated the script to Ram Charan Tej as well. But he was already doing RC 15 with Shankar under our banner. That film also had its deadline and Charan was packed with a huge lineup of films and RRR as well. So that is when we decided to take the story to Thalapathy Vijay who later liked the story and said yes,” said Dil Raju in the interview.

Thalapathy Vijay has a good market among Telugu audiences as well. Many of his Tamil films were dubbed into Telugu and released. Now, for the first time, he is all set to make his mark in the Telugu film industry through a straight Telugu film.

It would have been nice if Mahesh or Charan would have said yes to this film. However, fans of Thalapathy Vijay are excited to see him rule the Telugu box office as well.

Varasudu will release at the Tamil box office as Varisu and is all set to hit the screens on January 12th.

