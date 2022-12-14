As an actor, Tollywood director Srinivas Avasarala is known for his lovable roles bordering on the funny in Telugu movies such as ‘Ashta Chamma’ and ‘A Aa’. He’s also been noticed for his storytelling abilities and directorial finesse with ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusalaade’. Now, he is going to churn out dialogues for Telugu version of Avatar 2 and fans can’t keep calm.
Now, Tollywood director Srinivas Avasarala has picked up his pen, or rather keypad, to churn out dialogues for Telugu version of the much-awaited sequel to James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thirteen years – that’s how long ‘Avatar’ fans have been waiting for James Cameron to take them back to Pandora. Cameron and his team spent years on the sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to once again deliver glorious, high-end stereoscopy. The movie releases on December 16. It is indeed a good news for fans Avatar 2 is finally happening.
Trending
Srinivas Avasarala has a characteristic style in dialogue writing and it will be reflected in the Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’.
The film is being billed as the fourth most expensive movie of all time and is expected to become the highest-grossing movie, breaching the record set by the previous best, namely, ‘Avatar’.
Along with the releases in several other languages, the Telugu version of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ will also hit the screens on December 16. All ears are awaiting to listen to Tollywood director Srinivas Avasarala penmanship in action.
Must Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran Feels Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Could Be That One Film Changing Things In Favour For Bollywood: “…Whole Narrative Will Change”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement