As an actor, Tollywood director Srinivas Avasarala is known for his lovable roles bordering on the funny in Telugu movies such as ‘Ashta Chamma’ and ‘A Aa’. He’s also been noticed for his storytelling abilities and directorial finesse with ‘Oohalu Gusa Gusalaade’. Now, he is going to churn out dialogues for Telugu version of Avatar 2 and fans can’t keep calm.

Thirteen years – that’s how long ‘Avatar’ fans have been waiting for James Cameron to take them back to Pandora. Cameron and his team spent years on the sequel ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to once again deliver glorious, high-end stereoscopy. The movie releases on December 16. It is indeed a good news for fans Avatar 2 is finally happening.