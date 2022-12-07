Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 20 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn is on roll and how! The actor has been making waves with his latest release. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film entered the 100-crore club within a few days of its release. Apart from Ajay, the film also stars Tabu Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The 2nd instalment is the sequel to 2015’s Drishyam, which was an official remake of Mohanlal’s Drishyam.

It’s been 20 days since film’s release but netizens have been showering praises on the film as it has left netizens excited with yet another gripping and mysterious tale.

As per the early trends flowing in, the film is inching closer to 200 crore club. According to the latest media reports, even after 20 days the is maintaining its pace at the box office. Reportedly, the film has garnered around 2-3 crore*. With latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at 194.34-195.34 crore*at the domestic box office. Drishyam 2 earned 192.34 crore in first 19 days at the box office.

Looks like, we still have to wait for a few more days for Drishyam 2 to touch 200 crore mark.

Before Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn last broke 200 crore carrier with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in the 3rd week of its release.

Speaking of Drishyam 2’s day-wise collection the film collection, it jumped every expectation and opened to 15.38 crore followed by 21.59 crore on Day 2 of its box office. It later collected 27.17 crore followed by 10.48 crore, on Days 3 and 4 respectively in its first week.

Despite being subjected to piracy and getting leaked online, Ajay Devgn-led has been enjoying a successful run at the box office beating new releases like Bhediya and An Action Hero.

Coming back, let’s wait and watch for the celebration day for Drishyam 2 makers to arrive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

