Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 19 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller has been ruling the box office ever since it was released on November 18. The film collected 100 crore within a week at the box office and is all set to enter the 200 crore club any day soon. The film is doing tremendously well and has already become one of the highest-grossing films in Ajay‘s career.

The first instalment of the film – which was released back in 2015, was a huge commercial success despite it being an official remake of Mohanlal‘s 2013 Malayalam thriller of the same name. The sequel – also starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta, is being enjoyed by critics and the audience and is still running successfully in theatres.

As per the early trends flowing in, the Ajay Devgn starrer seems to be maintaining its pace at the ticket counter. According to the latest media reports, Drishyam 2 is set to garner around 2.50-3 crore at the box office. With the film’s current lifetime collection currently at 186.77 crores (still running), these numbers can push its collection from the 180 crore range to the 190 crore one.

Speaking about Drishyam 2’s collection, the Abhishek Pathak directorial took a very good start by earning 15.38 crores on day 1. The Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta collected 27.17 crore during its first weekend, 104.66 crore in its first week and 58.82 crore in the second week.

What are your thoughts on Drishyam 2’s impressive performance at the box office? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such box office updates.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

