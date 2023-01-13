The trouble around Pathaan seems to be never-ending. It all began over Deepika Padukone wearing a ‘saffron’ bikini and being groped by a Muslim man, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Protests were seen all across the country, mall in Ahemdabad was vandalized and it all led to Censor Board ordering several cuts that featured side poses and buttocks. Despite that, Bajrang Dal has now issued a threat against the release of Siddharth Anand’s directorial. Scroll below for all the details!

To begin with, it remains sad that a movie that was created for entertainment purposes has now been politicized. Shah Rukh Khan even spoke at a recent event and showed his faith in the viewers saying his film will turn out to be box office success despite all the negativity. But that certainly cannot happen if it faces a ban in parts of the country.

As per a recent report by Times Now, Bajrang Dal has issued a public threat in order to prevent the release of Pathaan in Gujarat. There were a lot of protests going on and the members of the organization had previously created a ruckus inside different malls in the state. They refuse to obey the orders to the Censor Board and have taken the matter into their hands.

KRK reacted to the new controversy around Pathaan and reacted, “The film has already become a disaster before the release only, then why #BajrangDal does need to oppose it?”

Take a look at his tweet below:

The film has already become a disaster before the release only, then why #BajrangDal does need to oppose it? https://t.co/J7JoR9NVcm — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2023

KRK also suggested Shah Rukh Khan to change the name of the film in order to save it from becoming a box office disaster. He had tweeted, “SRK is still having chance to change #Pathaan Name to #BholeNath or #VinodBaba to save it at the box office. Hope he will leave his Zidd to save the name of #AdiChopra also who has given 5 disasters before Pathaan”

SRK is still having chance to change #Pathaan Name to #BholeNath or #VinodBaba to save it at the box office. Hope he will leave his Zidd to save name of #AdiChopra also who has given 5 disasters before Pathaan. https://t.co/GkBVVmXoSe — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 13, 2023

