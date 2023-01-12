Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is a film which is surrounded by a lot of controversies, be it around Deepika Padukone‘s bikini colour in Besharam Rang or the latest one where John Abraham is apparently denying to answer anything related to the film.

Now, where there’s controversy, you know you’ll find which self-proclaimed celebrity milking the most of it. If you’ve guessed KRK – Kamaal R Khan, you’re absolutely right. He usually keeps reporting things that might not be true but are entertaining for sure for many.

He recently took to his Twitter account and reacted to John Abraham avoiding all Pathaan-related questions at a media concert. Going by the history of spreading fake news, we don’t guarantee about this one but you should have a look at what he wants to say.

KRK tweeted, “This is how John destroyed his own film #Pathaan! I called and asked him about it, and he is very very upset after watching the Final Cut of the film. Director narrated to him a different story before starting shoot.”

The reason why John Abraham denied answering any Pathaan-related questions could also simply be “it wasn’t a Pathaan-related event.” With access to social media platforms and a huge number of followers, it’s easy to say anything and for sure a bunch of people will feel that’s the truth forwarding it to others.

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is all set to release on 25th January.

