Kartik Aaryan Thanks 2022 For Giving Three Of His Biggest Blockbusters, Says "You've Been Really Special"

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan shared a post thanking 2022 for being special and hopes to have many more years like this one in his life.

The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself from his 2022 release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

“Bye bye 2022, You have been really special. I hope to have more 2022’s in my life. You will be remembered and how! Thank you for giving me three of my biggest blockbusters,” Kartik Aaryan wrote as the caption.

In 2022, Kartik Aaryan delivered two blockbusters – one horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which raked in Rs 200 crores and ‘Freddy’ which was widely appreciated after its release on OTT.

He is currently busy shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kiara Advani. Kartik will also be seen in ‘Shehzada’, which also stars Kriti Sanon. He has ‘Captain India’ and Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled next.

