Shreyas Talpade is one of the most versatile actors in B- Town. Recently, he made a lot of headlines owing to his old viral clip, where the actor was seen stopping a van by stamping on an Om symbol drawn on its front. As soon as the video went viral, the actor received a lot of backlash on the internet.

Shreyas has now reacted to the viral video and like a responsible artist, he has issued an apology. Notably, the viral clip is from his film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal which was released over 10 years ago. In the film, the actor played the character of Johnny, who stops the van by stamping on an Om symbol. The clip was shared with a caption, “Christian man puts his foot on Om. Ever saw this type of disrespect for any other religion?” Now, the actor has finally reacted to it. Scroll below to read what he exactly said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As soon as the video went viral, Shreyas Talpade faced a lot of criticism for performing the scene and disrespecting his own culture and religion. Taking note of the backlash, the actor issued an apology and wrote, “There are too many factors while one is shooting… which include one’s mindset during a sequence especially the action scenes, the director’s requirements, the time constraints and a lot of other things.”

The actor further added, “But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video. All I can say is this was completely unintentional and I am very apologetic for the same. I should have seen that and brought it to the director’s notice. Nevertheless, I would never intentionally hurt anyone’s sentiments or repeat something like this.”

For the unversed, Om is a very sacred symbol for Hindus. Talking about Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming project, the actor will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut’s much–anticipated film Emergency. He is will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Long Legs & Busty Assets In A Mermaid Style Outfit At Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Bash, Netizens Troll “Reception Me Belly Dancer Banke Kyu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News