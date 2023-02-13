It is a proud moment for actor R. Madhavan, as his son Vedaant has won seven medals at the Khelo India Youth Games 2023. He brought home five gold medals and two silver medals.

A proud father, Madhavan took to Twitter to share pictures of his son, who is a national-level swimmer, posing with his medals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records) and @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud,” R. Madhavan tweeted.

VERY grateful & humbled by the performances of @fernandes_apeksha ( 6 golds,1 silver,PB $ records)& @VedaantMadhavan (5golds &2 silver).Thank you @ansadxb & Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts & @ChouhanShivraj & @ianuragthakur for the brilliant #KheloIndiaInMP. So proud pic.twitter.com/ZIz4XAeuwN — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

R Madhavan added: “With gods grace – Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.”

With gods grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m . 🙏🙏🙏👍👍 pic.twitter.com/DRAFqgZo9O — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) February 12, 2023

R. Madhavan congratulated the team representing Maharashtra at this year’s Khelo India Youth Games for bagging the top spot on the points table with 161 medals (56 gold, 55 silver, and 50 bronze medals).

“CONGRATULATIONS team Maharashtra for the 2 trophy’s .. 1 for boys team Maharashtra in swimming & 2nd THE OVERALL Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in entire khelo games,” R. Madhavan tweeted.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Disha Patani Flaunts Her Long Legs & Busty Assets In A Mermaid Style Outfit At Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s Bash, Netizens Troll “Reception Me Belly Dancer Banke Kyu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News