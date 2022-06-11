Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to leave for Panchkula, Haryana to attend the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Sunday.

Aamir will be present there as a celebrity guest and will be seen addressing the young athletes across schools and colleges in India. Aamir’s presence will boost enthusiasm and help in recognition of the talent present there. This is the first time Khan is going back to Haryana after his wrestling movie ‘Dangal’.

This is not the first time that Aamir Khan has shown enthusiasm for grassroots sports. From wrestling, and table tennis to cricket, the star is often seen indulging in different types of sports.

Back in 2016, Aamir introduced the story of Geeta and Babita Phogat through ‘Dangal’.

Recently, the star hosted the finale of the IPL and proved his zeal for sports. Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is gearing up for release on August 11.

Previously, Aamir Khan said that he is curious to see Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ reaction to the Bollywood adaptation of the iconic movie ‘Forrest Gump’.

Talking about the same, Aamir says: “Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor”.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day, Spielberg was filming a movie along with ‘Forrest Gump’ star Tom Hanks in Germany.

Spielberg further introduced Aamir to Hanks and referred to him as the “James Cameron of India”.

