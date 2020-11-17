Bigg Boss 12 runner up Karanvir Bohra is all set to feature in an upcoming digital movie Kutubminar. The actor recently revealed his brand new look, wherein he will be donning a moustache in the film making a unique style statement. Now latest report reveals more details about his new look with the premise of the film.

As per several reports, Karanvir will be seen in a brand new never-seen-before avatar. The film’s creative team came up with the idea of adding a moustache, as to show sync between the father and son. Now fans of the actor are eager to see to watch him in a brand new look.

Now SpotboyE reports further details of Karanvir Bohra’s upcoming film Kutubminar. While the film is touted to be an emotional film about a father-son bond, the actor will be playing the role of a man suffering from macro-phallus, a condition where the reproductive organ is unnaturally large. Throughout the film, Bohra’s character suffers endless taunts for his condition.

An informed source has also said to the publication, “Yahan par if an actor plays gay, people make a presumption on his real-life sexual orientation. The same goes for any affliction. It was brave of Karanvir to take up such a controversial role where a large part of the dialogue will converge on the unusual size of one part of the anatomy.”

Karanvir Bohra’s starrer film Kutubminar will also star Sanjay Mishra, Tridha Choudhary and Minissha Lamba. The film marks his second movie venture post Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the actor is heading to Canada in two weeks’ time to join his pregnant wife, as the couple are going to have their third baby. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Bohra said, “My wife has left for Vancouver where her parents live. That’s where we are going to have our third baby. In fact our twin daughters, Vienna and Bella were also born in Vancouver at my parents-in-law’s place.”

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu didn’t want to break the family tradition.

What do you think about Karanvir Bohra’s new film Kutubminar? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

