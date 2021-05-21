Punjabi star and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has revealed her therapy mantra in a new social media post, and the idea seems to be trending.
In a picture that has garnered over 3,29,984 likes, Himanshi is seen striking a casual pose at a grocery store. She turns out in in a printed peplum blouse and denims, with minimum make-up.
“My therapy is grocery shopping,” Himanshi Khurana captioned the image.
Check out the post shared by Himanshi Khurana below:
Himanshi made her debut in the Punjabi Music industry with the song Jodi: Big day party in 2010.
She gained greater fandom in Bigg Boss 13, where she also met model-rapper Asim Riaz. Her chemistry with Asim on and off the screen continues to make waves.
Professionally, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have appeared in songs like “Kalla sohna nai” and “Khyaal rakhya kar” among others.
