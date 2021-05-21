Punjabi star and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has revealed her therapy mantra in a new social media post, and the idea seems to be trending.

In a picture that has garnered over 3,29,984 likes, Himanshi is seen striking a casual pose at a grocery store. She turns out in in a printed peplum blouse and denims, with minimum make-up.

“My therapy is grocery shopping,” Himanshi Khurana captioned the image.