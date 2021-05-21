Nushrratt Bharuccha became pretty well know thanks to her role as the mean, foxy girlfriend Neha in Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar ka Punchnama. The film, which turned ten yesterday, starred Kartik Aaryan, Divyendu Sharma, Raayo S. Bakhirta, Sonnalli Seygall and Ishita Raj Sharma. While the actress recently said the film put her on the map, did you know she had initially said no to it?

In a past conversation with Koimoi, Nushrratt spoke about this and revealed the reason being the decision. Read on to know why she had said no to it.

While talking about initially saying no to Pyaar ka Punchnama, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “I said no to PKP or did not want to do it because I had just done Love S*x Aur Dhoka. I wanted to do realistic cinema, meaningful films and do more edged out and real stories.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha continued, “I wanted to influence people. You know, I was coming out from that high. I thought this is not my calling of films, ‘ki yaar ye rehne dete hai, ye nahi karte.’”

In a recent conversation, Nushrratt added that many people had advised her not to do Pyaar ka Punchnama and wait for a better opportunity. The reason behind their advice was because it had no known faces. For the unversed, PKP marked the debut of director Luv Ranjan, producer Abhishek Pathak and the whole cast.

Expressing her gratitude for playing it, though, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, “Pyaar ka Punchnama opened up a world of opportunities for me, and ‘Neha’ literally marked me on the map of the industry and created a unique identity for the audience to remember me by.”

She added that she believes in destiny and that why she says, “The film chose me, I didn’t choose the film. It was meant to be this way.”

Well, we are happy Nushrratt played the character, aren’t you?

