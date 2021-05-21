Actor Anshuman Jha, who plays a homosexual man in his new release “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele”, says although he is open to working in commercial potboilers, he does not necessarily work for fame or money.

“Honestly speaking I am not offered too many films that are in the commercial space, where I can express myself as an actor. When such an offer will come my way, I will explore that too. I am not rigid that way. After my debut film ‘Love, S*x Aur Dhokha’ I was offered ‘Kismat, Love, Paisa, Delhi’. It was supposed to be a commercial film and I was excited about my character in the film. The film flopped. Usually for a new actor, if the film does not work, opportunities get narrowed. That happened to me. Also, I am not acting for fame and money,” Anshuman told IANS.

Anshuman Jha added: “I love acting, there is a joy in entertaining people. It gives me a high when a group of people sit before me, I perform and they react. For me, acting is the process of building a character. The result — which is hit or flop — is a byproduct that is not in my hand. My conscious decision is to play a character and be a part of stories that are interesting.”

The actor has always appeared in films like “Yeh Hai Bakrapur”, “X: Past Is Present”, “Chauranga”, “Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain”, “No Fathers In Kashmir” and the web series “Mastram” earlier.

His latest-released film “Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele“, also featuring Zareen Khan, streams on MX Player.

