Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, featuring Anshuman Jha and Zarine Khan, has a rendition of the poem Bulla ki jaana main kaun by Bulleh Shah that. Anshuman says, fits the film’s theme of discovering identities.

“It is our tribute to the poem by Bulleh Shah and my favourite track from the album. While we all love Rabbi’s rendition, Bulleh Shah’s poem is universal and timeless and perfectly fits our film on discovering identities,” Anshuman Jha said.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele follows the story of a homosexual man and woman who, on a road trip, form a friendship and a connection of love that isn’t defined by gender and s*xualities.

It’s a celebration of “love is love” and the idea that love is universal.

Previously, Director Harish Vyas had shared that his new film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele celebrates the love and friendship that two homosexual characters share.

“‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’ is a human story of a special friendship that blooms, by chance, between a man and woman — both homosexuals — who are not only polar opposites — think yin and yang — but have had completely different personal journeys,” says Vyas.

