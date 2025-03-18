Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship between 2005 and 2010. However, despite parting ways, they chose to remain good friends and also collaborated on movies like Bharat and the Tiger franchise. But the superstar grabbed several eyeballs when actress Zarine Khan was chosen to star opposite him in the 2010 film Veer. The reason being Zarine’s resemblance to Katrina. Many fans felt that the actor did so because he was allegedly missing the actress after their breakup.

In a throwback interview with Cosmopolitan, Katrina Kaif had once broken her silence on the same. The actress furthermore also reacted on whether Salman Khan ‘mellowed’ down his personality after his breakup with the actress. The Merry Christmas actress said, “Isn’t that flattering? I think that’s so sweet. I even helped her with her make-up during her screen test. She’s a lovely girl, and I hope she does very well.”

However, Katrina Kaif added that she does not feel that Zarine Khan looks like her. On this, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani actress said, “Though I don’t think she looks like me. But if Salman misses me and wants to work with girls who look like me, that’s so sweet.”

Apart from this, the actress was also quipped on whether she is responsible for Salman Khan’s behavior softening towards the media and the people around him. On this, Katrina Kaif said, “I don’t think so. If he has mellowed down, that’s wonderful. On occasion, the media can be aggressive and write something hurtful. But at the end of the day, there’s no need to be upset. I’m glad that he’s more comfortable with the media…because I think no one is against him.”

Katrina Kaif reportedly started dating Ranbir Kapoor soon after her breakup with Salman Khan. However, the duo separated between 2015 and 2016 after being together for almost 6 years. She soon found her happily ever after with Vicky Kaushal, whom she started dating around 2019 and the couple tied the knot in December 2021.

