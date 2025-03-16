Directed by Yash Chopra, Silsila starred Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. It is one of the most iconic movies of Hindi cinema. However, did you know that Parveen Babi was originally the first choice to play Jaya Bachchan’s role in the film?

In an interview with ANI, veteran actor Ranjeet disclosed that Parveen Babi was very upset after being replaced by Jaya Bachchan. The actor shared, “She (Parveen) was my dear friend… She was all alone. She was a beautiful lady. Always smiling and we used to call her ‘Fawada’ because of her teeth. Once she was very upset and she was crying. I asked her, ‘Kya hua Parveen?’”

“We were in Kashmir. I don’t mind quoting it because it’s a fact. A film was made, Silsila, and Parveen Babi was the original heroine, but she was asked to leave. And because of a gimmick controversy, they cast Rekha and Jaya Badhuri in the film otherwise, it was Parveen Babi and Rekha,” Ranjeet stated.

The story of Silsila revolves around the on-screen imitation of an off-screen love triangle between Rekha, Jaya, and Amitabh Bachchan. It was the last film featuring Amitabh and Rekha. Before Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha worked together in films like Suhaag, Mr. Natwarlal, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and many more.

