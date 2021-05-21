Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on May 13 after a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the film was released in theatres across the world, in India the film saw a hybrid release.

Prabhudheva’s directorial was released in cinemas as well as on the pay-per-view platform, ZeePlex. Since cinemas are shut almost anywhere in the country due to the second wave of coronavirus, Radhe ended up releasing on the big screen only in the cities of Agartala and Dharmanagar.

Salman Khan’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released in three theatres in Agartala (SSR Rupasi and Balaka Cinema) and one in Dharmanagar (SSR Dharmanagar). All three theatres ran 11 shows in a day as a night curfew was imposed in the state. In spite of it, the film managed to earn around Rs 60,000.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a trade expert said, “Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai collected around Rs. 10,432 on Day 1. On Friday, it jumped to around Rs. 22,518. On Saturday, the collections were around Rs. 13,485 and on Sunday as well, the collections were in the same range as Day 3. The weekend collections stand at around Rs. 59,920. All these are approximate figures.”

However, on Monday this week, the city of Agartala went under a lockdown and Salman’s film managed to earn Rs 3,200. The trade expert further said, “From Monday to Thursday, only SSR Dharmanagar was playing Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in the country with four shows a day. On Monday, it collected around Rs. 1,155 while the earnings were the same on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the film collected around Rs. 509. Again on Thursday, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s collections were the same as on Wednesday. So now the first week collections of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in India are around Rs. 63,248. Again, I’d repeat that these are approximate figures.”

The trade expert also said, “One needs to see these collections with regards to the situation on the ground. Agartala is under lockdown and most areas in the state are turned into containment zones. There’s a lot of fear among people there with regards to visiting cinemas. Yet, a small but significant number turned up to watch the film and it’s a feat. Not to forget, Salman Khan had said on record that the box office of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai in India would be zero.”

