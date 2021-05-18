Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios, continues to create ripples and amass record-breaking viewership with its super-successful hybrid format. Superstar Salman Khan aka Radhe goes up against menacing heavyweights in the mass entertainer and gives us a glimpse of the towering line-up of villains lead by the talented Randeep Hooda.

Rana (Randeep Hooda) and his gang Girgit and Lota essayed by actor Gautam Gulati and former Bhutanese army officer, Sangay Tsheltrim are both savage and cool. Talking about his antagonists says Salman Khan, “The villains in our film are very strong characters. They are a gang of 3 who enter Mumbai city and think they can overturn it and they do. They are powerful, they go on a killing spree.”

Adds director Prabhudeva, “Gautam and Sangay’s characters in the film are like mad people. They will do anything. They react but Rana does not. He has a leadership quality to him.”

While there’s no questioning that Randeep Hooda is a terrific actor, Salman Khan does comment that after working with him in Sultan, Kick and Radhe, he believes this is his finest work.

Salman Khan says, “Randeep has played this ruthless and brutal character so well. Every time he comes on the screen; his presence is both cool and scary. This film is the best that I’ve worked with Randeep.”

Randeep Hooda adds, “My character Rana enjoys doing what he does out of sadistic pleasure. It’s the kind of role where you have to believe what you are doing. Once the director decides, there’s no questioning why, all that’s left is to figure out how to do it best. I hope people love him and hate him at the same time.”

Starring Salman Khan in and as ‘Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai’ along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles, the movie is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ is out in theatres and on ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZeePlex on Zee5’s OTT platform and all leading DTH operators.

