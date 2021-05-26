Fans all across have been gearing up to witness the grandeur of Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7. We have already reported that the shooting of the movie was affected due to the pandemic, and when it resumed, Tom was pretty strict about the precautionary measures taken on the sets. But today, we have an amazing piece of news that might get all the Prabhas fans jumping on their toes.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, then the Baahubali actor has been roped in to play an important role in this Cruise movie. Isn’t this great news? Yes, we know you guys want to know every detail about it, so keep scrolling further.

According to a viral post on social media, director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed Prabhas will play a role in Tom Cruise starrer. Pinkvilla reports that the director apparently narrated the Mission Impossible 7 script to the actor while he was shooting for a film in Italy. The viral post also suggests that the Pan India star is in Italy to complete his part of the shoot and will soon return to India. Check out the post below:

Well, if this is really happening, then it is definitely a big deal for Prabhas and his fans. However, no confirmation has come in either from Tom Cruise or from the team of Mission Impossible 7 on this.

Prabhas already has earned a worldwide reach with his role in the Baahubali franchise. Now it remains to see if he is really a part of this Tom starrer or not. What do you think?

Share your thoughts in the comment section below. The seventh instalment of the Mission: Impossible film series stars Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett and Frederick Schmidt. Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to be released in the United States on May 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Prabhas, who is a Pan-India star, currently has four big-budget films. Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde, is scheduled to release on July 30. Prabhas will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in Nag Ashwin’s untitled movie. He also has Salaar by director Prashanth Neel and Adipurush by Om Raut. And all of them are Pan-India movies.

How excited are you to see Mission Impossible 7 now?

