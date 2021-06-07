Prabhas is one actor who tries to stay away from controversies as far as he can. The actor is quite introverted and usually stays calm during his interviews. Back when the 41-year-old actor was promoting Saaho, he praised Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and received flak for the same. But he dealt with the same like a BOSS. Read to know the scoop below.

The Baahubali actor praised the CM and said that he is doing pretty well for the state and people.

Now, this didn’t go well with the opposition party – Telugu Desam Party and they started a negative campaign against Prabhas’ Saaho before the release of the film. Later during an interview, the actor opened up on the controversy and revealed that he was clear with his non-political agenda.

“I was very clear with what I said with the hope that Andhra Pradesh will be good. And it is clearly on the video, so I don’t think of any controversy related to it,” the Saaho actor told ETimes.

Prabhas also opened up on joining politics and said, ”My uncle is in the political field. When I was 17 years old he was the MP in my village, so we used to go and do our part. But, I’m still not comfortable with a lot of departments in the film industry, moving to politics is just impossible.”

Talking about Saaho, Directed by Sujeeth, the film was made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil and did really well at the box office. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi, Evelyn Sharma, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

