Ever since reports of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration came out, fans were super excited to see the two powerhouses unite on the silver screen. Nothing can be better than a top-most actor working with a top-most director. Well, till now, no confirmation had come out on the same, but it looks like SRK may have teased the possibility of this news being true.

Before you guys start jumping with joy, let us tell you that SRK recently held an #AskSRK session on Twitter. King Khan has completed 29 years in the industry today, and on this occasion, he interacted with the fans. Although there were many questions that the actor answered, the one question that grabbed all our attention was when he answered about working with Hirani.

During The #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan asked King Khan, “Are you doing a film with Rajkumar Hirani?” To this, Shah Rukh Khan answered, “Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!!” Check out the tweet below:

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Isn’t this hint enough for fans that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s collaboration might be happening.

We all know that SRK is nocturnal. In fact, there have been times when the actor himself has confessed that he finds it difficult to reach a set in the morning, and he is most comfortable when it is in the later part of the day and goes on throughout the night. So when King Khan is writing that Hirani sleeps late, it may be possible that these two have agreed to shoot in the night.

Well, if this is happening, then we know that it will be one hell of a film. It was also reported that Taapsee Pannu might be starring opposite SRK. Let’s wait for the official announcement. But for now, this tease is enough for all the fans to get excited.

