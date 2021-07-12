Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has three sisters – one real and two half. The actor is pretty vocal when it comes to talking about the bond he shared with all three, and he did so once again. During a recent conversation, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor revealed he still finds it ‘strange’ and ‘new’ to hear actress Janhvi Kapoor address him as ‘Arjun bhaiyya.’ Read on to know all he had to say.

For those who do not remember, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children from his first marriage to Mona Shourie Kapoor. Boney shares daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor with his second wife, late actress Sridevi. After the actress’ untimely death in 2018 (due to accidental drowning), the half-sibling started bonding.

Advertisement

During a Clubhouse session with The Bollywood Film Club, moderator Aniruddha Guha spoke to Arjun Kapoor and brought it to his notice that while subtitling his and Janhvi Kapoor’s episode of Koffee, With Karan, Disney+ Hotstar translated ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ as ‘Brother Arjun’. Reacting to this, the Gunday actor said, “It sounds a bit religious also, Brother Arjun.”

Continuing further, Arjun Kapoor said, “The thing is, ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ still sounds very strange to me, only because Anshula calls me ‘bhai’ in a very strange way. ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ is a very new thing. So, when Janhvi says that, it still feels very, very new to me, actually.”

He added that he never asked Jahnvi Kapoor to call him anything specific. He said, “I think it just comes very naturally to Janhvi to call me ‘Arjun bhaiyya’ because I have never even told her, ‘You should call me this’ or call me that.”

This isn’t the first time Arjun Kapoor has opened up about the bond he shared with his sisters. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun opened up about the dynamic between the siblings, saying, “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other.” He added, “We all have an amazing time when we are together but we are still not one unit.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Crime Patrol Actress Anaya Soni Battling For Life Amid Kidney Failure & Financial Crisis: “Sab Kuch Khatam Ho Gaya”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube