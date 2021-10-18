WWE wrestler-turned-actor John Cena strips down to his bare essentials, dancing and fighting in his underwear, as he plays a homicidally misguided costumed vigilante in the first teaser for the television series ‘Peacemaker’, reports Variety.com.

The teaser debuted on Saturday as part of the virtual fan event, DC Fandome. It opens with the Canadian Indian actor Rizwan Manji, whom audiences will remember from the comedy-drama series ‘Outsourced’. Manji plays the recurring character Jamil in ‘Peacemaker’.

A spin-off from the feature film ‘The Suicide Squad’, the series will premiere on the streaming service HBO Max in the U.S. on January 13. The series has been created and written by the film’s director, James Gunn.

It follows John Cena‘s Christopher Smith after the events of ‘The Suicide Squad’, in which Smith, aka Peacemaker, was nearly killed after betraying his team for what he believed to be the greater good.

According to Variety.com, Steve Agee and Jennifer Holland are also reprising their respective roles from the film as John and Emilia, aides to the Suicide Squad mastermind Amanda Waller. They are tasked to assist Peacemaker on his latest mission.

Here’s the teaser:

