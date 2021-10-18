For everyone following the DC universe and The Rock, by now know he has entered the DCEU to change the hierarchy of power. Dwayne Johnson is finally playing Black Adam and looking the most deadly he has ever looked. Shazam’s archenemy, the Black Adam has a vast background. But who can stop the antagonist is a big question. The Rock has decided to talk about it and in his antagonist sarcasm.

Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is a result of dedication of a decade. The former WWE star has been dying to play the anti-hero in the DCEU for the past ten years. Finally it shaped in 2019 and in 2020 stars aligned for him to finally announce the movie. Yesterday at the DC FanDome, he took the moment and spoke to his fans. While he announced the movie is still in post production, he treated us with the first scene for the film. And god! It was fiery.

Now, as a day has passed, fans on Twitter are awestruck by the power Black Adam has, add to it The Rock’s gigantic build and his ‘I will kill you’ gaze. One of the excited fans on Twitter said he thinks Superman might stop Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson has a reply. Read on to know.

Tagging Dwayne Johnson on Twitter, fan wrote, “Hey @TheRock, it looks like Superman might be the only one able to stop #BlackAdam. Nasty stuff. Looks great.” In no time, the Tweet reached The Rock, who decided to address it, but like his anti-hero character. He broke down Blue Boy Scout and his weaknesses and strength proving who will kill whom. And clearly Black Adam won.

Dwayne Johnson wrote, “Fico, thank you my friend. Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic. Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic. They both fly at light speed. They both are unstoppable forces. But only one will kill the other. And we know who that is. #BlackAdam.”

