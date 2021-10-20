Besides many talents, Tom Hiddleston possess a very interesting talent for dancing and he’s not an average dancer but a great one. Lately, there’s a video of Loki actor dancing on Alan Carr: Chatty Man is going viral where he’s showcasing his incredible dancing skills and guess what? We now have a medley where Tom is dancing on Bipasha Basu’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and that’s how we would be rolling in Vishal Bharadwaj’s timeline, we feel. Haha!

An Instagram user named Naveen Kukreja shared Tom’s hilarious medley on Bipasha’s song and it has got the internet going gaga over it.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Naveen captioned it, “Post it. Post it. Post it. So here you go!” Internet was quick to react to Tom Hiddleston’s video of grooving on Bipasha Basu’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and well, we guess that how the Loki actor would be in Vishal Bhardwaj’s timeline. Hehe!