Besides many talents, Tom Hiddleston possess a very interesting talent for dancing and he’s not an average dancer but a great one. Lately, there’s a video of Loki actor dancing on Alan Carr: Chatty Man is going viral where he’s showcasing his incredible dancing skills and guess what? We now have a medley where Tom is dancing on Bipasha Basu’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and that’s how we would be rolling in Vishal Bharadwaj’s timeline, we feel. Haha!
An Instagram user named Naveen Kukreja shared Tom’s hilarious medley on Bipasha’s song and it has got the internet going gaga over it.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Naveen captioned it, “Post it. Post it. Post it. So here you go!” Internet was quick to react to Tom Hiddleston’s video of grooving on Bipasha Basu’s ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and well, we guess that how the Loki actor would be in Vishal Bhardwaj’s timeline. Hehe!
A user reacted to Tom Hiddleston’s video of dancing on ‘Beedi Jalaile’ and commented, “loki and his variants after messing up all the timelines.” Another user commented, “Nah, I think this is what is going to restore the Sacred Timeline. This Loki Variant seems promising 😏” A third user commented, “Loki’s Indian variant.”
Take a look at the video here:
Those are some killer dance moves, Tom Hiddleston. We are TOTALLY IMPRESSED.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom was last seen in Marvel’s series Loki and during the global press conference ahead of the show, he said, “I just love playing Loki. I feel so fortunate that I’m still here and there are just new aspects to the character every time that I learn about.”
The Loki actor further added, “Particularly this time around I’m surrounded by these amazing people. All my conversations with Kevin, Kate, and Michael and interactions with Owen and Gugu. We just had a really good time.”
What are your thoughts on Tom Hiddleston’s medley on ‘Beedi Jalaile’? Tell us in the comments below.
