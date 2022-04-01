When it comes to the fashion game, Bollywood’s top rising stars Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Palak Tiwari always make sure that they are on the top with their choices. Let be a subtle look or the red carpet look, these three b-town queens are just scintillating in every outfit they wear.

However, there’s only one winner when it comes to the fashion game, and we think we would surely need your help in choosing who wore the shimmery bodycon sequin gown out of the three beauties, the best. Make sure to go through all three thoroughly and vote. May the best win!

1. Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Daughter to late acting sensation Sridevi, and Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor came to be one of the most talented actresses of the new generation of actors. She made her debut in 2018 with the romantic movie Dhadak which got her immense success. Apart from her acting expertise, Janhvi is also keen on representing herself in complete perfection, whether it be a casual meeting or a big function.

Recently Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning a shimmery golden and silver bodycon gown at the Grazia Millenial Awards. The actress completed the look by tying her hair in a high ponytail. Even though she did not accessorize the outfit too much, the actress still managed to turn heads towards her as she arrived at the function.

2. Tara Sutaria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria who began her journey as a television actress in the sitcom, The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir (2012) went on to appear alongside Tiger Shroff in Student Of The Year 2, and earned great praises for her work. The actress was also once witnessed wearing a bodycon gown and we can just say that the outfit just raised the bar.

The actress wore a white embellished gown by Yousef Al Jasmi, which complimented her curves perfectly. The actress matched her look with diamond dangler earrings from Vandals and a diamond handcuff and ring from Diamantina Fine Jewels. The actress completed her perfect look with her hair tied up in a wavy high ponytail style.

3. Palak Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Palak Tiwari who is actress Shweta Tiwari’s daughter made her online debut featuring in Hardy Sandhu’s song Bijlee Bijlee. While the actress does bring out the energy with her attitude and behaviour, she also takes dresses up like a boss.

Recently the actress appeared on the red carpet for the Grazia Millenial Awards where she was seen in a silver bodycon gown with a slit and her appearance just set fire on the stage. Keeping the rest of her outfit complete simple Palak just stole the spotlight turning all heads towards her. The dress complimented her body to perfection and she completed the look by keeping her wavy hair open.

Now that you have seen Janhvi Kapoor, Palak Tiwari, and Tara Sutaria in these eye-smacking bodycon dresses, who do you think wore it better? Vote now and also drop your comments below!

