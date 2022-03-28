The Oscars 2022 aka the 94th Academy Awards were held earlier this day at the Dolby Theatre. The event saw Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya-led Dune take home several awards while Will Smith and Jessica Chastain were bestowed the Best Lead trophies. While the winner list is impressive, what wowed us, even more, was the fashion feast we witnessed on the red carpet.

Hundreds of celebrities like Timothée, Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Kristen Stewart, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kirsten Dunst, Megan Thee Stallion and more walked the Oscar 2022 red carpet and slayed. So who’s stylish ensemble did we like? Well…

Out of the hundreds who walked the Oscar 2022 red carpet, I have picked 15 fashionable celebrities who left me impressed, wowing and just loving their ensemble. Scroll below to know who made it to my list.

Timothée Chalamet

One of the best looking males at the Oscars 2022 without a doubt was Dune actor Timothée Chalamet. The actor looked superhot in an all-black, shirtless look. He wore a black dress pant with a shiny lace jacket – interestingly from Louis Vuitton’s 2022 spring womenswear collection, with a silver pendant chain and several rings. Doesn’t he look smoking hot!

Zendaya

Zendaya set the temperature soaring in a Valentino Haute Couture two-piece ensemble consisting of a white cropped, collared shirt and a silver sequin shimmery floor-length skirt. With bracelets on both hands, a simple silver neckpiece and no over-the-top makeup, the Spider-Man looked a million buck. Don’t you agree?

Kristen Stewart

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart looked like a boss lady in Chanel at the Oscars 2022. She rocked a black shiny-suede suit – consisting of a jacket, hot short-length pants and an unbuttoned white shirt. With a pink-pendant, eye-grabbing silver chain around her neck, rings and bracelets, Kristen walked the red carpet with fiancée Dylan Meyer.

Vanessa Hudgens

High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens was a beauty in black at the Oscars 2022. The actress slayed in a floor-length black sequined dress by Michael Kors. The cross on the chest that gives way to a deep neckline and cuts at the side made us fall all over in love with her. The high bun, statement necklace and on-point makeup took the look notches higher. Agree?

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain wore a custom copper-lavender tulle gown from Gucci embellished with sequins of both colours from the bust to the waist and an organza ruffle-trimmed hem. Keeping the focus on the plunging neckline by not adding a neckpiece, the actress completed the look with chandelier earrings, a bracelet and a statement ring.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis walked the Oscars 2022 red carpet with hubby Ashton Kutcher. She slayed in a Zuhair Murad satin pink dress with a single shoulder strap and a low-cut bustier with a slim belt. The actress paired the multi-pleated dress with diamond leaf dangling earrings and a Marquise ring from Messika. Simple but stunning.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion looked a million bucks in this masterpiece created by Gurav Gupta. The singer set the temperature soaring in a bluish-grey floor-length gown with a tube sweet-heart neckline, thigh-high slit and cut-outs on the side. The veined details on the trail give off a petal-ed vibe. The complimenting jewellery and stilettos only made the look better.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman checked many of the right boxes in this Armani Privé strapless gown she wore to Oscars 2022. The A-line shimmery blue dress, with peplum detail at her waist, made her curves more prominent while the long straight skirt lengthens her silhouette. While the light blue suits her skin tone well, she completed the look with red lipstick, an eye-catching diamond neckpiece, bracelets and rings.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst looked stunning in a vintage Christian Lacroix dress in blush/grenadine red at the Oscars 2022. The multi-layered swirl patterns on the dress created a rose life feel giving the actress a mystic and melancholy air. She kept her look with just simple makeup.

Emilia Jones

Emilia Jones kept her look simple in a Dolce & Gabbana silver-golden brown ombre gown. The sequined details along the entire length of the dress gave it a starry night vibe – don’t you agree. The wide sweet-heart halter neck and huge cut on the left side of her waist were a plus.

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose donned a custom Valentino Haute Couture red pantsuit with an elaborate coat to the Oscars 2022 red carpet. The ensemble incorporated details of both a gown and tuxedo pants in the look while the dramatic coat that finished the look had pleats and detailed sleeves – that was at the elbows. The dangerously low cut crop top paired with diamonds around her neck, wrist & ears and an Omega Constellation watch went perfectly together.

Amy Schumer

One of three women to host the event, Amy Schumer rocked a custom navy and black velvet bow gown with shattered crystal embroidery by Oscar de la Renta. Just see the work gone into it!

Carolina Gaitán

Columbian actress Carolina Gaitán looked incredible in a Tony Ward rose pink voluminous draped gown. She paired the ballooned thigh-high slit and the humongous detailed sleeves of the gown with tiny diamond earrings, heels and a silver clutch.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson donned a gigantic black Giambattista Valli Couture gown to the Oscars 2022 and looked stunning. With multi-layers of nets along with the skirt and a similar tissue material along one shoulder, Sofia completed her look with diamond jewellery adorning her wrists and ears.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall looked spectacular in a pastel pink Sophie Couture gown with rose details along with the skirt and train. The thigh-high slit with dress, with a sweet-heart tube neckline and corseted back, made Zuri’s figure even more prominent and we are loving it.

Let us know in the comments below which celebrity’s Oscars 2022 ensemble did you like the best.

