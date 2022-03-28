Oscars 2022 hosts’ Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes brought the heat during their opening monologue, making jokes about everything from the Golden Globes to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill to the Oscars themselves.

According to Variety’, after DJ Khaled introduced the hosts on stage, the monologue started off strong with Schumer saying: “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it’s cheaper than hiring one man.”

The hosts then turned to Timothee Chalamet, who rocked a sparkly blazer with no shirt underneath to this year’s Oscar ceremony.

“We’ve been dealing with Covid for two years. It’s been really hard on people,” Hall said.

Schumer followed: “Yeah, I mean just look at Timothee Chalamet.”

The monologue also looked inward to the Oscars 2022 themselves, specifically regarding the Academy’s decision to present eight craft categories ahead of the live broadcast this year.

According to Variety’, the choice was met with fierce backlash from many in Hollywood, although the Academy stuck by its decision.

“As many of you know, a decision was made to present some behind-the-scenes awards in the first hour,” Schumer said.

Sykes added, “It was a difficult and controversial decision, but I think we’ve moved on.”

“At that moment, the lights began to flicker and electrical noises rang out. We’re all union!” Sykes cracked, drawing a big laugh from the audience.

The Oscars 2022 hosts also took on the Golden Globes, the annual awards show put on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that faced industry-wide backlash in 2021 after it was revealed that it did not have any Black members.

“This is kind of sad,” Schumer said. “You know what’s in the memoriam package this year? The Golden Globes. They didn’t have any Black people, they didn’t have any Black members.”

Hall added, “No. They had to go.”

After joking about actor Samuel L. Jackson by suggesting he should make a rom-com, the three Oscars 2022 hosts offered one more joke as the monologue came to a close.

“We’re going to have a great night tonight,” Sykes said.

“And for you people in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night.”

Schumer and Hall then joined Sykes in a chorus of “gays,” calling out the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill and therefore Disney, which has been embroiled in controversy, after it was revealed that the company had previously donated to lawmakers that supported the legislation.

Schumer returned to the stage solo to deliver a few more funny liners.

“This is so exciting. I just want to congratulate all of you. During a raging pandemic, you made a movie. Give yourselves a hand, that’s incredible. You did it. It’s huge,” Schumer said.

“And yet they weren’t all great, right? A lot of them were pretty hard to understand. You know who you are. I didn’t see many of them.”

Schumer then took shots at several of the nominees, including Director Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’.

“I guess the Academy members don’t look up reviews,” Schumer joked.

“Wait a minute. I loved that movie. Jennifer Lawrence was amazing in it. Even though she did gain some weight this year.”

