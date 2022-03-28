Oscars 2022: Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock Who Made A Joke On Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith Shocks Everyone At Oscars 2022 After Slapping Chris Rock For Making Jokes On Jada Pinkett Smith ( Photo Credit – Wikimedia )

Will Smith attacked Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars 2022. While the world was prepared for the celebration of cinema, a totally unexpected thing happened on stage. Will, who took home the Best Lead Actor trophy for his work in King Richard, got into a little altercation.

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre just a few hours ago. It was streamed on OTT last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the headlines were filled with the winner’s list, something else was grabbing all the attention.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 and hit the headlines immediately. Apparently, Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it,” while presenting an award. For the unversed, Pinkett Smith is bald and has opened up about her hair-loss condition, alopecia.

After Chris Rock delivered the joke at the Oscars 2022, Will Smith was seen laughing at first, but Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes. Just a few moments later, Will walked up to the stage and slapped the Grown-Ups actor. Though at first, many thought it was scripted. However, when the actor returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu*king mouth,” things went sombre.

Everyone present at the award show was shocked as the air was filled with whispers and gasps. However, the netizens had a gala time reacting to the incident through memes.

While Smith collected his first-ever Academy Awards trophy, the actor got emotional and apologised for shocking everyone after slapping Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” a teary-eyed Smith said as per Times Of India.

Though, Will Smith didn’t mention Chris Rock’s name in it. While Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband took home the Best Lead Actor’s trophy, Jessica Chastain won the Best Lead Actress, Jane Campion won the Best Director, and the Best Picture went to CODA.

