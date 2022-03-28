Will Smith attacked Chris Rock after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at the Oscars 2022. While the world was prepared for the celebration of cinema, a totally unexpected thing happened on stage. Will, who took home the Best Lead Actor trophy for his work in King Richard, got into a little altercation.

Advertisement

The 94th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre just a few hours ago. It was streamed on OTT last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While the headlines were filled with the winner’s list, something else was grabbing all the attention.

Advertisement

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 and hit the headlines immediately. Apparently, Chris made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hairstyle “Jada, I love ya. GI Jane 2 — can’t wait to see it,” while presenting an award. For the unversed, Pinkett Smith is bald and has opened up about her hair-loss condition, alopecia.

After Chris Rock delivered the joke at the Oscars 2022, Will Smith was seen laughing at first, but Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes. Just a few moments later, Will walked up to the stage and slapped the Grown-Ups actor. Though at first, many thought it was scripted. However, when the actor returned to his seat and shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fu*king mouth,” things went sombre.

Chris Rock made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith being in "G.I. Jane" because of her bald head. She's spoken openly about having a hair loss condition. Will Smith ran on stage, and slapped Chris Rock. What a slap!!#Oscars pic.twitter.com/UYuiB6eRaL — ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_Abhimanyu____) March 28, 2022

Everyone present at the award show was shocked as the air was filled with whispers and gasps. However, the netizens had a gala time reacting to the incident through memes.

will smiths publicist talking to him after assaulting chris rock to let him know he’s moving back with his auntie and uncle in bel air pic.twitter.com/TKXkksaXNC — fluffy (@zooolieee) March 28, 2022

me not caring about the oscars but suddenly seeing that will smith slapped chris rock on twitter pic.twitter.com/ZVrztRUm0E — 𝖓𝖔𝖎𝖗 (@emirinoir) March 28, 2022

no, but Andrew and Zendaya were checking social media after will Smith punched Chris Rock😭!@#$%

I'm sure they were scrolling thru Twitter to see what everyone is saying 😭#Oscar pic.twitter.com/LpK9XSsA9Z — Meow Meow Moon🌻 (@teume_moon) March 28, 2022

Everyone at the Oscar’s when Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on national television #Oscars pic.twitter.com/k42EHWsQuQ — Akron Pride Custom Tees (@AkronTees2020) March 28, 2022

So I only just saw the Will Smith and Chris Rock thing, but the moment I saw this frame from it, my mind was reminded of something else.. pic.twitter.com/Iit49Rc54N — Arty the Goth 🅱unBoi 🐇 (@SuperiorArtemis) March 28, 2022

While Smith collected his first-ever Academy Awards trophy, the actor got emotional and apologised for shocking everyone after slapping Rock.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” a teary-eyed Smith said as per Times Of India.

Though, Will Smith didn’t mention Chris Rock’s name in it. While Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband took home the Best Lead Actor’s trophy, Jessica Chastain won the Best Lead Actress, Jane Campion won the Best Director, and the Best Picture went to CODA.

Must Read: Oscars 2022: Dune Shines With 6 Wins, Will Smith & Jessica Chastain Bag Biggest Honours – Check Out The Complete Winners List

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube