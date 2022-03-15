Jennifer Lopez modelled an incredibly seductive Dolce & Gabbana’s sheer lingerie set in a new campaign for the Italian luxury fashion house. Time and again, the singer and actress have proven that she is the real fashion queen of H-town. From casual fits to red carpet looks and many more campaigns for different brands, she has slain it all.

Advertisement

Recently, JLo hit the headlines after releasing her latest song, ‘Marry Me,’ featuring Maluma. The track was even more special than the others as it also had a very cuddly cameo of her beau Ben Affleck in it. Ever since the two got back together, they have done nothing but give relationship goals.

Advertisement

While talking about Jennifer Lopez, the fashionista’s new campaign for Dolce & Gabbana has raised the temperature. The singer showed off her toned body in lace lingerie and a garter belt while posing with a look enough to kill us. She paired all of it with the #DGEyewear for the SS22 campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The new collection of the Dolce & Gabbana shades worn by Jennifer Lopez has added new silhouettes and bold, modern lines. It’s a perfect celebration of beauty and sensuality. She also modelled for their new optical frames, offering minimal flair. The black frames were complimented by Jennifer‘s deadly gaze, enough to make our hearts skip a beat.

The Jenny on the Block singer also posed with David Gandy, who looked as mesmerising as ever. The huge gold chains donned by JLo along with the D&G choker were to die for! Who can get the huge diamond earrings worn with optical lenses?

Jennifer Lopez’s sharp jawline, nude makeup, and iconic wavy swirls finished the look perfectly. We love everything about this new Dolce & Gabbana #DGEyewear SS22 campaign. What about you? Stick to Koimoi for more Fashion related updates!

Must Read: Captain America: Civil War Had A Steve Rogers vs Black Widow Fight That Was Chopped-Off From The Final Cut, We Wonder Who Might Have Won?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube