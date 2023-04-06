Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles are probably one of the biggest music stars in the world right now. Both artists enjoy a massive fan following among their fans, and their songs become trends on social media in no time. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Ed spoke about Harry’s big p*nis and that the Adore You singer once leaked his n*ked pictures himself on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

While Ed is happily married to his wife Cherry Seaborn, Harry is making headlines with model Emily Ratajkowski after the two were spotted kissing and enjoying a whirlwind romance. Before this, Styles was in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, and the two separated recently for unknown reasons.

Now coming back to the topic, Ed Sheeran, in an interview with New Zealand’s ZM OnlineEd, spoke about Harry Styles’ junk. Haha! The Perfect singer said, “Did you know Harry leaked that picture himself? He leaked his own picture….I think it’s amazing. He was just like ‘no one knows.”

Ed Sheeran further added, “He definitely hasn’t got a little thing, so no, I did not write Little Things about little things.”

This is truly iconic. Ed revealing Harry Styles’ secret on a public forum is a blessing to all his fans worldwide.

Take a look at the video below:

Meanwhile, Harry Styles never misses an opportunity to make headlines for both his personal and professional life. On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and ‘The Policeman’.

What are your thoughts on Styles’ leaking his own n*ked pictures, as revealed by Ed Sheeran? Tell us in the space below.

