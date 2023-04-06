Everyone knows about Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone’s relationship. Their fans loved their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their compatibility in real life. While their love story was too dreamy and filmy, there was another aspect to their affair. An old saying goes that a third heart breaks somewhere for every two souls that meet. Something similar happened in Emma, Andrew and Shannon Woodward’s case.

Andrew and Emma met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man in 2010. They instantly felt a spark between them, and their chemistry was also palpable on-screen. The rumours of them being in love surfaced almost immediately, and by 2011, the couple was reportedly dating.

But here’s the catch – both Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were in different relationships around 2010-11. The La La Land actress was dating Keiran Culkin since 2009, and Garfield was with Raising Hope star Shannon Woodward since 2008. As per Daily Mail, while talking about his then-girlfriend Shannon, Andrew told Parade, “I’m just busier. That’s the main thing. I haven’t got as much time to mope about and complain that I’m bored. She travels with me when she’s not working.” According to another report, Andrew never officially broke up with his ex; he stopped seeing her completely by early 2011.

Interestingly, Emma Stone split with Keiran Culkin in April 2011. As per Screen Rant, Andrew Garfield parted ways with Shannon Woodward next month. The two good-looking singles immediately hinted at the love brewing between them in the air. They were spotted together at the Comic-Con in 2011 and Andrew’s birthday.

While it’s not clear if the Tick, Tick, Boom! actor cheated on Shannon, many reports suggest that there was overlapping when it to came to their relationships. Despite being in a relationship, Andrew had confessed to falling for Emma the first time he saw her. “It was like I woke up when she came in… It was like diving into whitewater rapids and having no desire to hang onto the side. Throughout shooting, it was wild and exciting,” he told Bustle while sharing their first screen test together.

Emma Stone is currently married to Dave McCary and mother to one. She and Andrew Garfield parted ways in 2015.

