Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s bromance needs no introduction. The two starred together in True Detective, and their camaraderie is unparalleled in Hollywood. The actors have been friends for over a decade, and their families are also close. They always have each other’s back, and while looking at them, one might think that they totally act like brothers. Interestingly, in a recent interview, Matthew made some shocking revelations about the possibility of him and Woody being brothers for real. Scroll on to learn more.

The first season of True Detective, an anthropology crime drama, starred Harrelson as Martin Hart and McConaughey as Rustin Cohle. They played the role of detectives and the show captured their pursuit of catching a serial killer over the years. Interestingly, Harrelson’s role was first offered to Matt, but he insisted on playing Detective Cohle. He also convinced the makers to rope in Harrelson for the role of Detective Hart. Their friendship has been unbreakable since, and well, it might be due to some deeper reasons.

As per Variety, during his recent interview with Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, Matthew McConaughey revealed some interesting details about his connection with Woody Harrelson. He talked about all the similarities he had with his friend and said that he was shaken when his mother revealed that she knew Woody’s father. Matt said, “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families,” Matthew added. “And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

After plenty of background research, they found out that Woody Harrelson’s father, a convicted hitman, was suspended during the same time Matthew McConaughey’s parents were settling their divorce. In fact, the former’s dad and the latter’s mom might have met on certain occasions to ‘know’ each other better. When asked why the actors were not planning on getting a DNA test done, Matt had a simple answer.

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do (DNA tests), because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game,” Matt said.

