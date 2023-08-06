Rihanna is so much more than just a singer and a performer. The artist embarked on a new journey with her beauty brand Fenty which became a luxury for most women in in no time. The brand was an immediate success. However, it did come with some serious backlash. During the second annual Savage X Fenty lingerie show, the singer’s management overlooked a major detail that sparked concerns amongst her Muslim fans.

The lingerie models were seen dancing to the song called ‘Doom’ by Coucou Chloe, which had a remix of a hadith narration about the end of times and judgment day. The Holy narrative is highly revered in the Muslim community, and seeing lingerie models dancing on it sent the community into a rage.

Of course, Rihanna and the entire Savage x Fenty management had to come forth to rectify this big blunder. As per CNN, they issued a statement which read, “We truly apologize for the song that appeared in the Savage x Fenty show. We shouldn’t have used it. The song’s vocal tracks are being replaced and the show is being edited. We have nothing but the utmost respect and love for the Muslim community. All Fenty brands have been founded on the notion of inclusivity and respect to all, and this was an unfortunate mistake on our part. We will be vigilant going forward to ensure this is never repeated.”

Following the backlash, the ‘Umbrella’ singer came forth to apologize and took to her Instagram stories. She wrote, “I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x Fenty show. I would, more importantly, like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake.” RIhanna continued, “We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I’m incredibly disheartened by this! I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible! Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding.”

The entire blow-up was eventually handled and Rihanna went on to live a simple life aftward.

What do you think about this insanse debacle by Rihanna?

