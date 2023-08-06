Taylor Swift is currently dominating the world headlines with her Eras Tour, and fans have been going to stadiums during her live performance in concerts. While we can’t stop obsessing over Tay, there’s one more Blonde beauty winning the hearts of fans worldwide, and it’s none other than our very own Barbie, Margot Robbie. On to the series of new events, a post on social media labelled these two hotties as ‘Blondes carrying the economy on their backs’, and netizens are now reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, Margot starrer Barbie was released recently with a box-office clash with Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Cillian Murphy. While both the films have performed excellently, Greta Gerwig’s directorial is breaking new records daily, and we’re proud of the entire team.

An Instagram page named ‘Taylor Swift Updates’ shared a post on the platform with Margot Robbie & Tay’s collage picture with a caption that read, “These two blondes are carrying the economy on their backs.”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@swiftiesforeternity)

Reacting to Taylor Swift & Margot Robbie’s post on Instagram, a user commented, “Stereotypical Barbie and Pop Star Barbie”

Another user commented, “America’s economy belongs to blonde women!”

A third went, “They have such pure intentions too. Thank you for boosting our economy”

A fourth commented, “Everyone forgetting greta was the ‘mastermind’ behind barbie and greta and Taylor both broke records for all females ;)”

What are your thoughts on Taylor Swift and Margot Robbie carrying the US economy on their backs, according to fans? Tell us in the space below.

