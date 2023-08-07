South Korean star Park Seo Joon has been in the showbiz for quite some time now. While the actor has a number of projects in his kitty, he is also always in the headlines for one or the other reason. Earlier it was his dating rumours with YouTuber xooos and now it was his allegedly rude behaviour with his Concrete Utopia co-star Park Bo Young. The actor has now broken silence on the allegations and revealed why he refused to wear a headband made by his fans.

After his acting debut in 2011, Seo Joon went on to do more gigs till he was shot to fame with his work in 2015. He is now among the leading stars who rule both small and silver screens.

As Park Seo Joon is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Concrete Utopia, which also stars Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young. During a promotional event, which also had the stars’ fans in the audience, they were gifted a few headbands with cute stuffed animal ears. A video from the event went viral in which the actor was offered a headband from Bo Young but he refused to wear it and pointed on his head.

As their conversation was not audible, netizens accused The Marvels star of being rude. The matter escalated to such an extent that the Parasite actor recently addressed the incident and revealed his side of the story. Asper Koreaboo, Park Seo Joon took to his fan cafe and mentioned that he was worried he might have hurt his fans’ sentiments.

The actor further revealed the reason behind refusing to wear the headband and wrote, “In truth, I sweat a lot during stage greetings. Some fans like my hair down, and some like it up, so today, I decided to put my hair up because it’s easier to wipe off my sweat that way.” He continued, “I sprayed a lot of hairspray in the morning and fixed my hair so firmly that it wouldn’t move even if I tried. In that state, if I put anything in my hair, it hurts my scalp a lot.”

As many mentioned that the actor must be ashamed of wearing the headband on the stage, the Itaewon Class star added, “It may sound like an excuse, but I’m sure you know that I usually don’t hesitate to do stuff [like wear headbands].” Mentioning his co-star, Park Seo Joon said, “Many people said it was probably embarrassing for Bo Young to stand there holding the headband, but I didn’t think of that item as mine. I thought it was Bo Young’s gift from Bo Young’s fan and that if I took it, they might be offended. I think there was a misunderstanding.”

Well, the clarification was indeed necessary as the actor was being brutally slammed on the internet.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

