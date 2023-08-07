Park Seo Joon is among the most popular South Korean stars in the world and is set to make his Hollywood debut with The Marvels. The actor has been in the industry for quite some time now and has garnered a lot of attention with his work. From romance comedy to action thrillers, the actor has done it all. Seeing his picturesque career, it is understandable that his fans do not miss any chance to meet him. But, some people forget their boundaries sometimes and end up making their favourite celebrity uncomfortable. A similar thing happened with the Dream actor and the incident has left his fans angry.

Seo Joon started his acting career with a 2011 music video. He bagged a role in the drama Dream High 2 the next year but was hit to stardom for the work he did in 2015. With time, the actor has established himself as a leading star and has left everyone in awe of his craft.

The Itaewon Class star is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming thriller disaster Concrete Utopia and is on a promotional spree for it. Park Seo Joon was recently joined by his co-stars Lee Byung Hun and Park Bo Young at a theatre for a special screening of the movie.

A special session was also held for the actors to interact with their fans. The host of the event then asked a few lucky fans to approach the stage and take home their gifts. While people were being called one by one, a female fan of the actor reached the stage without an invite and forced herself on Park Seo Joon.

The Marvels star was visibly uncomfortable at the moment and his security immediately removed her from him. As the clip from the event has gone viral on social media, fans are slamming the woman for harassing the actor.

A Twitter user wrote, “Wtf? Was she drunk?” while another penned, “Is she crazy? What is she doing? This is assault.”

“What the… I am sharing this in the hopes that no one does this. This occurred during the premiere at CGV. I was shocked when a person who didn’t even win just went up. Then all of a sudden, she hugged Park Seo Joon. This is s*xual harassment. Don’t try to touch the actors without their consent,” a third one added.

아 참. 이런분이 없길 바라며 공유하는 영상. CGV서면 무대인사 중에 벌어진 일입니다. 좌석번호 호명해서 선물을 받아가던 시간에 호명받지도 않은 분이 나가길래 뭐지? 했는데 대뜸 #박서준 배우를 끌어안더군요. 그것도 엄연한 성추행입니다. 배우님들께 허락없이 스킨십 하려 하지 마세요. pic.twitter.com/don4Z8umkf — 박창이의세탁세제 (@mirinae_rainbow) August 6, 2023

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

