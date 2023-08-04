Uma Thurman is one of the biggest actresses in Hollywood and yet she had to face an embarrassing moment when she got kissed at a charity gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016. The moment left Thurman stunned as she never imagined this would happen right at a public event. The actress later shared her opinion on the matter saying that she felt super violated. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Uma Thurman is best known for her movies like Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, Beautiful Girls, Burnt, and Gattaca among others. The actress, on the work front, will soon be seen in a movie called The Kill Room where she will be seen with Samuel L Jackson and daughter Maya Hawke.

Speaking of Uma Thurman’s shocking moment at the 2016 Cannes, according to The Independent, the actress hosted the Cannes Film Festival’s annual amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) auction where an Italian businessman named Lapo Elkann planted a kiss on her lips after apparently winning an auction prize. According to a rep, Thurman was not privy to the stunt and felt “very unhappy” about the kiss. The spokesperson of the actress at the time added, “It is opportunism at its worst. She wasn’t complicit in it. Somewhere in his head he must have thought it an appropriate way of behaving. It clearly wasn’t.” The rep for Uma Thurman further stated, “She is very unhappy that this happened to her and feels violated.”

According to reports, pictures of the Italian businessman Lapo Elkann and Uma Thurman kissing and holding each other’s faces were all over the Internet. Elkann refused to comment later on the controversy. He had reportedly won the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show experience.

He apparently got excited and ended up kissing Uma Thurman for which she was not prepared. Thurman later never really addressed the matter directly with the press and stayed mum on the matter.

The moment appeared to be very similar when Adrien Brody won his 2003 Oscar and then kissed the presenter Halle Berry on live television.

