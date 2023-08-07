Nicole Kidman is undoubtedly a famous personality with great talent, and no, we are not talking about her acting talent, but this is something that might sound gross to a lot of people! She once revealed how she has a knack for eating ‘micro livestock’, which in simple terms means bugs or worms. Yes, you read that right! The Aquaman actress once even demonstrated her hidden talent on camera, and today we have brought you a throwback of that only, so keep scrolling!

Kidman is not only known for her professional but also her personal, she was once the wife of Hollywood star Tom Cruise and she once, in an interview, admitted that when she took the step of marrying Tom, it was surely out of love, but it also to provided her protection from s*xual predators in the industry. But that’s all in the past; the couple parted ways a long time back, and she is now happily married to her husband, Keith Urban.

A few years ago, Nicole Kidman appeared in Vanity Fair’s video where she revealed that her hidden talent is eating micro livestock, aka bugs. Not only did she just say it, she even demonstrated her talent by devouring a four-course meal of live worms. She had hornworms, and as per her, they were “moist, chewy, can’t quite describe the flavour.” She then ate ‘mealworms’ and described them as having a ‘fruity taste’.

Nicole Kidman also ate crickets and said, “like nothing you’ve ever tasted…like a hairy nut”, and finally she had fried grasshopper, and it looked those were the winners as the Aquaman actress verdict was, “these are amazing…exquisite.” She also added, “I’m telling you, I’d win survivor.”

People’s comments on this video were as hilarious as ever as one wrote, “Guess we all owe Tom Cruise an apology; he clearly was NOT the crazy one in the relationship…”

Another said, “Watching Nicole Kidman eat bugs makes me want to give Nicole Kidman all the bugs allotted to me. She really seems to love them.”

One of them said, “She is so genuinely scary”

Followed by, “It’s like she sold her soul to an even worse devil than Cruise did just to destroy Cruise,” “The way she ate the bugs is some absolute filth,” and “Is not the worst thing she has put in her mouth.”

Check out the throwback video here:

On the professional front, Nicole Kidman will soon be seen in Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is expected to release in December this year!

