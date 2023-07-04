Amber Heard and the DCU both have one thing in common at this point in time, and that is they are both struggling to make it work in Hollywood. The actress is recently back in the limelight owing to her movie In The Fire, which premiered at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival, and the fans are elated to see the actress up and above after her gruelling trial case against ex-husband Johnny Depp last year. She has now spoken about her return as Mera in Aquaman 2, i.e. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom led by Jason Momoa.

For the unversed, after she lost the defamation case, her haters did several online campaigns and demanded she be replaced from the DCU film, but as per reports, her role has been kept intact in the film, which naturally irks many people. The actress finally broke the silence on her comeback in the superhero franchise.

In an interview with Deadline, while speaking of her film In The Fire, Amber Heard got candid and spoke about her return in the role of Mera for Aquaman 2, along with sharing her take on the big franchise superhero films. She said, “Oh, of course. These are very different kinds of projects representing two very different ends of the spectrum in my industry. There’s a ton of pressure on these big franchise movies, with millions and millions of dollars at stake, and compromises are part of trying to make it the most successful thing it can be.”

She added, “Then on the other end of the spectrum is a small indie film like ‘In The Fire,’ a work of art and work of love, with nowhere near the same resources, and so there are compromises there. The best luck you can have as an actor is to be able to balance both.”

Further talking about her role in Aquaman 2, Amber Heard said, “Aquaman,’ that franchise and the machinery behind it, I’m very honoured, honoured to be a part of that. And then there are these small passion projects like ‘In The Fire,’ where I’m proud to have gotten to know the filmmaker and the cast, and we got dirty together to breathe life into this story. There’s something cool about that, and I think success is an actor who is able to have both those things.”

Amber Heard has been rumoured to quit Hollywood and settled in Spain, but that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore it seems; she might make her slow return to the industry with small Indie films such as In the Fire and her Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom opposite Jason Momoa, it will be released in the theatres in December this year.

