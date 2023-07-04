Nicole Kidman's Ex-Boyfriend Marcus Graham Recalls Feeling 'Devastated' & 'Heartbroken' When The Actress Left Him For Tom Cruise: "That's The Way It Goes, Isn't It?"

Nicole Kidman’s former boyfriend was left “heartbroken” when she left him for Tom Cruise.

‘E Street’ actor Marcus Graham, 59, dated Nicole Kidman when they were in their early 20s and though he was “devastated” when she ended their two-year romance after falling for Tom Cruise in 1989, he insisted he doesn’t bear any “bad feelings”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcus told Australia’s Woman’s Day magazine about his split from Nicole Kidman, now 56: “I don’t have anything bad to say about Nicole.

“We were both in our early 20s and young and ambitious. A brilliant, gorgeous, talented actress meets big Hollywood movie star, and he says, ‘Come with me.’ I think you say, ‘Go, are you mad?’ It must have been wonderful for her. I was devastated and heartbroken, but that’s the way it goes, isn’t it? Why would I want to keep her in Australia and lock her away?! I don’t have any bad feelings there, and I understand. At the time, I cried for a long time. I was really hurt and confused, but I had lots to learn about the world.”

The former ‘Home and Away’ actor – who has dated the likes of Melissa Tkautz, Rebecca Gibney, and Mia Freedman – is currently single but hasn’t given up hope of finding love or becoming a dad one day.

He said: “It almost happened a couple of times. I was with someone, and we were all set up, and there was a miscarriage, and that was heartbreaking. I haven’t ruled it out, and I’m a hopeless romantic, so I’ve had to really take care of myself because I can get carried away with people and get my heart broken easily.”

But for now, Marcus is comfortable with his single status.

He added: “I got to a point with relationships where I thought I just might be better off on my own, to be quite honest. I can be fatalistic about it and think it’s all been for the best. But I also feel like I’m kind of a different person in many ways, which makes me hopeful yet of having a relationship.”

Nicole and Tom married in December 1990 and adopted children Isabella, 30, and Connor, 28, but they split in 2001. The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress later married Keith Urban in June 2006, and the couple has daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12.

Must Read: When Megan Fox Stripped Everything Going Topless, Teasing Her Busty B**bs Under The Layer Of Her Long Luscious Hair Melting The Internet All At Once

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News