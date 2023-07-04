Daniel Radcliffe spent his growing-up years portraying the role of Harry Potter based on the books of JK Rowling, which is emotionally attached to the fans of both the film franchise and the books. And now, with a reboot TV series in the works on HBO, fans are speculating whether Radcliffe will return in any way possible, and that is something time will tell, but HP star has to say about him coming back into the franchise.

The first film in the series came out in 2002, with the final part coming out after a decade in 2012, giving a beautifully fitting send-off to one of the blockbuster franchises. Besides Daniel, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint became a household, and their success has been overwhelming; their identities have been attached to these characters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Daniel Radcliffe previously extended his good wishes to the ones who will take the mantle of Harry Potter from him, and now he discusses whether or not he will be returning to the reboot in an interview with Comic Book. He said, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh, and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

The OG ‘Harry Potter’ Daniel Radcliffe continued, “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world, and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

As per reports, there was also news of another HP film rumoured to be in development, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Hopefully, there, the fans may get a chance to see Daniel Radcliffe again in the iconic role.

On the professional front, Radcliffe will return in the 4th season of his TBS show Miracle Workers: End Times, premiering on the 10th of July.

And for more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Kylie Jenner’s Busty Body Squeezed & Ripped Her S*xy Met Gala Dress, She Said: “This Wasn’t Supposed To Have A Zipper…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News