Kylie Jenner is among the most-awaited celebrities when it comes to red-carpet events. The beauty mogul, with her hourglass figure and stunning fashion choices, always ensures to turn eyes every time she arrives at an event. However, among her many appearances, some do not go as planned, but the 25-year-old is a pro when it comes to dodging wardrobe malfunctions. She once made her team sew a zipper in her dress after she ripped it off at the last moment with her b*sty bod.

Kylie rose to fame with her ultra-famous family, the Kardashian-Jenner clan. She starred in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashian along with her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and her mom, Kris Jenner. She is now sharing glimpses of her life with her fans on The Kardashians.

Despite being the youngest sister of these popular American socialites, Kylie Jenner has made her name big enough in the industry. At a very young age, she has accomplished a lot, both professionally and personally. She welcomed her daughter Stormi at 20 with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott. Soon after her delivery, Kylie was getting back in shape but struggled with her outfit for Met Gala 2018. Two years later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder herself looked back at her look and revealed how she almost missed a wardrobe mishap at the event. For the unversed, Kylie also has a one-year-old son named Aire Webster with Scott.

In 2020, taking to her Instagram stories, Kylie shared a picture from the red carpet event and revealed that a long zipper was added to her dress at the last moment after she ripped it open. The then-20-year-old appeared in a strapless black dress with cutout detailing on the front and a mermaid-shaped bottom. She also showed off her black mesh stocking with ‘ALEXANDER WANG’ stamped hosiery by picking her dress up on the Met’s staircase.

kylie jenner met gala 2018 Alexander WangK pic.twitter.com/KPxITzFIqE — siena (@rihdown) April 30, 2023

In the caption of the image, Kylie Jenner wrote, “Fun fact: this dress wasn’t supposed to have a zipper but it ripped as I was squeezing into it so we added it on the way out the door…but it worked out I loved it.” It seems that the dress was not initially meant for Kylie’s curvaceous figure but she carried it like a pro post her delivery.

