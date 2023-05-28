People are over the world are counting the days until when the Harry Potter series will release. While there is a lot of time into it, updates about the show are keeping the Potterheads enthusiastic. While there is a lot to look forward to, there is something that’s making everyone pretty nostalgic. It’s the fact that the original cast of the movie will not be returning to the new franchise. That’s right, Daniel Radcliffe will not be playing our very own ‘boy who lived,’ and that’s a bummer.

Ironically, while we loved Daniel’s acting in the movies, he was not a fan of it himself. Yes! During an interview once, he revealed that he was too embarrassed to see himself as Harry. Scroll on to know why!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Potter movies were adapted from the books written by JK Rowling. Potterheads have read and watched the books and movies several times. But sadly, Daniel Radcliffe doesn’t want to watch his own performance in the film, especially in the first two parts – Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter & The Chamber of Secrets. As per FandomWire, he said, “For me to look back on the old films is an almost entirely destructive thing to do. I just torture myself over it. I mean, I was young. I can’t be held accountable for the performance I gave in the first two films: I was 11 and 12. I wasn’t like Dakota Fanning … who could seemingly just do it. It was very much a child’s performance.”

During an interview with GQ, Daniel Radcliffe said that it was perceived that he was starred because he looked right for the part. He said, “I think there’s a perception that we got the parts because we looked right. I think that’s probably quite fair. Also, acting is something that I don’t necessarily think comes naturally to me. Certainly not as natural as it does to, say, Haley Joel Osment or Dakota Fanning, who were just giving full-blown adult performances at the age of ten.”

In an interview with Playboy, Daniel said, “I’m just not very good in it. I hate it… my acting is very one-note and I can see I got complacent and what I was trying to do just didn’t come across. My best film is the fifth one [Order of the Phoenix] because I can see a progression.”

Let us know what you think of Daniel Radcliffe’s statements, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Paul Rudd & Evangeline Lilly Contemplated Leaving ‘Ant-Man’ Following OG Director Edgar Wright’s Exit Due To Creative Differences

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News