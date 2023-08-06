The OG Avengers – ‘Iron Man’ Robert Downey Jr, ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth, ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson, ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans, ‘Hulk’ Mark Ruffalo and ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner, have a special place in the hearts of MCU fans. While we saw them team up and work together in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War (not all six), Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, did you know they teamed up once more for a group activity.

In 2018, RDJ took to social media and shared a post of how he and 4 other OG Avengers got matching tattoos. Are you wondering how the tattooing experience was and who missed getting inked? Well, scroll down to know the deets. PS: This special deed gesture with the MCU’s first film Iron Man turning 10.

In 2018, Entertainment Weekly interacted with Robert Downey Jr, and the ‘Iron Man’ actor got candid about how 5 of the OG Avengers got matching tattoos. The publication quoted him saying, “Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo. And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us.” Revealing who skipped on getting the ink and whose plan it was to do the crazy deed in the first place, RDJ added, “The one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was Scarlett Johansson’s (Black Widow) idea, and she and Chris Evans (Captain America) did it in New York.”

Robert Downey Jr continued, “Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and then we just bullied Chris Hemsworth (Thor) into doing it, and he got it.” The Avengers star added, “And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us.”

The Iron Man actor added, “By the way, he’s (Josh) got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

Take a look at Robert Downey Jr getting the matching tattoo and posing with his fellow OG Avengers – ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth, ‘Black Widow’ Scarlett Johansson, and ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner, as well as their tattoo artist.

As per reports, this special tattoo was a quirky and clever amalgam of symbols that represent each character, including an arrow for Hawkeye, a hidden hammer for Thor, and more. Did you find them all?

