Johnny Depp needs no introduction. He is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors who is also known for his controversial past relationships. Be it with Winona Ryder, Kate Moss or Amber Heard, he has always been linked with a string of well-known women from the industry. His divorce and defamation case with ex-wife Amber garnered quite a lot of people’s attention.

His relationship status with Kate Moss was something quite as iconic as it can be. However, it didn’t last long and once, in an interview, Johnny had shared his opinion on why it didn’t work out. Scroll ahead to read about it.

In an interview with Hello magazine, Johnny Depp confessed that he struggled to maintain a private and professional life and said, “I have never got that emotional over a woman before.” He further continued while indicating his relationship with Kate Moss, “I have been so stupid because we had so much going for our relationship. I’m the one who has to take responsibility for what happened — I was difficult to get on with, I let my work get in the way and I didn’t give her the attention I should have done.”

Johnny Depp in the conversation explained, “The whole thing was crazy because I should never have got so worked up over what people had to say about my work. Sure I should care about my movies, but when I get home I should try to leave that stuff behind. I couldn’t do that and I was horrific to live with. Trust me, I’m a total moron at times.”

Previously, when Johnny and Kate Moss had appeared in a show, the presenter Gaby had asked them whether it was difficult to go forward with their relationship out in public, Kate Moss said a ‘No’ firmly but Johnny’s expression meant something else. When Kate looked at him nervously, giggling, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor mentioned, “No, No, No”.

Well, that didn’t happen, and the couple broke off soon enough. For the unversed, their relationship dated from 1994 to 1997.

