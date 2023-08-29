There is so much happening in the DCU camp that keeping a track at the same time is no less than a task. While James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to shape their revamped version and vision, the final few films of the old timeline influenced by Zack Snyder are hitting the big screen one after the other. The last and final movie in the Snyder residual now is Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom aka Aquaman 2. While the movie has been hit by many delays, controversies, and reshoots, it seems like James has lost hope in it and the absence of any promotions adds to the rumours.

Aquaman 2 is the sequel to Jason’s first standalone flick that became the highest earning DC movie ever and was the second best for Warner Bros. With a collection of over $1 Billion the movie made the makers trust and back a sequel. But the ride for the second has not been that easy. It stars Momoa in the titular character alongside Amber Heard as Mera and the ensemble.

It was recently announced that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom will not move its release date yet again and will release in the Christmas week of 2023, regardless of the Hollywood Strikes. However, the fact that the movie is just three months away from its release, and the absence of any trailer, promotional content, or press tours has left fans confused. Read on to know everything you should about the same

A post from a scoopster on X (formerly known as Twitter), caused a stir on the internet. Suddenly, everyone was reminded of the fact that Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2 is now just a few months away from its official release and that there is no trailer, teaser, or promotions happening for the movie. The radio silence is making everyone curious.

The scoopster was quick to ask whether James Gunn is broke to not give Aquaman 2 the push that it should, and the netizens reacted that he has probably lost hope. However, the sequel is made at a budget of $202 Million, which is massive and even more than The Flash which was made at $200 Million. The Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer hits the big screens on December 20, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

