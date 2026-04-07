Few exits in K-pop are as defining as this one. For nearly a decade, Taeyong has been one of the faces of SM Entertainment’s modern era. He is a member and leader of the South Korean boy band NCT under SM Entertainment. As its leader, Taeyong helped shape NCT’s experimental sound, fronted some of its biggest eras, and created a solo identity apart from the group.

From the sensational release of ‘The 7th Sense’ to leading NCT 127 on the world stage and, finally, becoming a solo artist, Taeyong has left behind a noteworthy path of achievements with SM Entertainment before his contract ends on April 8, 2026.

2012–2016: Taeyong’s NCT Debut & The Trainee Years

Taeyong’s story with SM started way before NCT’s official debut. According to his profile and debut records, he joined the company as a trainee in 2012 and spent about four years in training in rap, dance, and stagecraft before stepping into the limelight.

His official debut was on April 9, 2016, when he featured in an NCT U in the now iconic song ‘The 7th Sense’. The song remains one of the most popular debuts in the K-pop industry in terms of its experimental sound and dark visual aesthetic.

Just months later, he emerged with NCT 127 on July 7, 2016, and soon became the unit’s leader and one of the most recognizable faces. This was the period when Taeyong’s charisma actually started to define the NCT brand.

ten years ago today, taeyong’s debut teaser for ‘The 7th Sense’ was released pic.twitter.com/iK92NHuTXi — taeyong pics (@taeyongpictures) April 4, 2026

2017-2023: Leading NCT’s Global Rise

As NCT expanded globally, Taeyong remained the heart of the brand. He led major comebacks like Cherry Bomb, Kick It, and Sticker, and at each stage, he established himself as one of the most powerful performers in the company. Beauty and fashion publications also frequently spotlighted his ever-changing stage, with Allure once describing his visual transformations as the core of NCT’s comeback identity.

In 2019, he joined SuperM, SM’s global supergroup, featuring members from SHINee, EXO, and WayV. Then there was a significant personal achievement. On June 5, 2023, Taeyong made his solo debut with SHALALA, becoming the first NCT member to release a solo album. The album showcases his skill as a songwriter and creative director, further validating his creative output beyond the label.

taeyong recorded 50 songs before going to the military. our genius artist 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/tAoUBFkOJB — LEE TAEYONG BASE (@Leetaeyongbase) April 1, 2026

2024-2026: Military Service, Return & Exit From SM

Another major move Taeyong made was joining mandatory military service, becoming the first NCT member to do so. His release in the latter half of 2025 became a big event for the fans and the fandom as a whole. By 2026, discussions on the renewal of SM’s contract in the NCT units were intensified, particularly after the previous exits of other members and the reconstruction of sub-units.

On April 3, Taeyong announced his exit from SM Entertainment through a heartfelt letter and was later officially announced by SM Entertainment via Soompi. This exit set a new professional stage outside of SM for Taeyong, while his legacy at NCT is still deeply rooted in the K-pop world.

TAEYONG has officially been discharged from military service. pic.twitter.com/iyfQfchxSV — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) December 14, 2025

Taeyong’s Legacy In SM, NCT & K-Pop

For fans, Taeyong’s story is not merely one of leaving an agency. It is about the artist who shaped NCT’s sound, image, and leadership for close to ten years. Whether through The 7th Sense, SHALALA, or the countless tracks in between, Taeyong’s timeline with SM is ultimately the tale of a star who redefined the image of the third and fourth generations of K-pop. And if 2026 is the end, it is also definitely the beginning of something bigger.

44 minutes and 46 seconds of content filled with enjoyment, inspiration, passion, and wisdom. Thank you Taeyong, for always devote your heart and soul into your music. It truly feels, honest, sincere and authentic. I can’t hardly wait for your first full solo album!❤️‍🔥… pic.twitter.com/3TAohtDBHk — 🌹Nyo (@ty_cherie) April 1, 2026

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