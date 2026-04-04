When BTS dropped the music video for ‘2.0’ from their comeback album ARIRANG, fans immediately noticed it was a cinematic love letter to Park Chan-wook’s 2003 Korean masterpiece, Oldboy. From the narrow hallway packed with thugs to RM’s rumpled Oh Dae-su styling to the villain’s penthouse, the references were everywhere. But here is the thing. If the ‘2.0’ MV was your introduction to Park Chan-wook’s world, you are only at the beginning. The man is one of the greatest filmmakers alive, and his body of work is the kind that changes how you watch movies forever. Here are five of his films every ARMY absolutely needs to watch next.

Here Are 5 Park Chan-wook Films Every ARMY Needs To Watch

1. Oldboy (2003)

Cast : Choi Min-sik

: Choi Min-sik RT Score : 82%

: 82% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: This 2003 neo-noir thriller has become a global cult classic. This is the film BTS paid tribute to in ‘2.0’. Now watch the original and see exactly what they were referencing. The movie follows Oh Dae-su, a man who was imprisoned for 15 years in a tiny cell. When he is released, he sets out on a path to find out who was responsible. He uncovers a dark web of secrets, revenge, and obsession. Oldboy is a classic Park Chan-wook film that is a favorite among many cinephiles. The filming styles have become a blueprint for how to film a combat scene. The film is the second installment in Park’s Vengeance Trilogy.

2. No Other Choice (2025)

Cast : Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon

: Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon RT Score : 97%

: 97% Where to Watch: MUBI

Plot: No Other Choice follows a dark tale of a couple looking to make ends meet. The husband hatches a plan to literally eliminate the competition to secure good jobs. What follows is a dark comedy tale of murder, hard choices, and a reality that sits too close to the heart. This latest work by Park Chan-wook has won several awards and accolades worldwide.

3. The Handmaiden (2016)

Cast : Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo

: Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo RT Score : 96%

: 96% Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: The Handmaiden is set in 1930s Korea under Japanese rule. The film follows Sook-hee, a pickpocket turned handmaiden. She is hired to swindle the wealthy widow, Lady Hideko, but soon she gets entangled in a layered reality of deception, betrayal, and desire. It is one of director Park’s most visually stunning films. Park Chan-wook won the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language. The movie made history as the first Korean film nominated in that category.

4. Decision to Leave (2022)

Cast : Tang Wei, Park Hae-il

: Tang Wei, Park Hae-il RT Score : 94%

: 94% Streaming On: MUBI, Prime Video, Hulu

Plot: Decision to Leave is a neo-noir story about a woman who becomes a prime suspect in her husband’s death. The case is handled by Hae-joon, a sharp but insomniac detective. As he gets closer to the truth, he forms an unlikely bond with the widow. It is one of his lesser violent works, but it certainly plays on intensity through the psychological push-and-pull among his characters. He won Best Director at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival for this film.

5. Lady Vengeance (2005)

Cast : Lee Young-ae, Choi Min-sik

: Lee Young-ae, Choi Min-sik RT Score : 76%

: 76% Streaming On: Shudder, AMC+

Plot: The movie follows a strong female protagonist, Lee Geum-ja, who is imprisoned for 13 years under the charges of murder. She plots her revenge against the main culprit and takes matters in her own hands to bring the real culprit to justice. What follows after is a visually stunning tale of justice, guilt, and revenge. The film is the third and final installment in Park’s Vengeance Trilogy, following Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance (2002) and Oldboy (2003).

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